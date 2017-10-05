Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 9
Breakfast Pizza, Banana and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Mini Cinni’s, Banana and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 12
Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, Oct. 13
Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 9
Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread or Turkey Club Sub; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or BBQ Chicken on Bun; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Roll
Thursday, Oct. 12
Entrees: Cheeseburger or Egg, Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad and Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Oct. 13
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Oct. 9
Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread or Turkey and Cheese on a Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or BBQ Chicken on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Roll
Thursday, Oct. 12
Entrees: Cheeseburger or Egg, Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Tator Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Oct. 13
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho. Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Oct. 9
Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread or Turkey and Cheese on a Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Entrees: Smothered Burrito or BBQ Chicken on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Roll
Thursday, Oct. 12
Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger or Egg, Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Tator Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Salad, Applesauce
Friday, Oct. 13
Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho. Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 9
Blueberry Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 12
Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 13
Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 9
Burrito, String Cheese, Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Peaches and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Cheeseburger Helper, Corn, Salad with Tomatoes, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 12
Ham and Cheese on a Bun, Sun Chips, Carrot Sticks with Ranch, Grapes and Milk
Friday, Oct. 13
Pepperoni Pizza, Peas, Salad with Ranch, Fruit and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Oct. 9
Waffles, Sausage, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Cereal, Muffin, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 12
Breakfast Burrito, Juice and Milk
Friday, Oct. 13
Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Oct. 9
Fish Sticks, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Taco Crunch, Corn, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Oct. 12
Hot Dog, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Oct. 13
Vegetable Beef Soup, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk