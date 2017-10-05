Area Schools Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 9

Breakfast Pizza, Banana and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Mini Cinni’s, Banana and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Cereal with Yogurt, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Pumpkin Muffin with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 9

Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread or Turkey Club Sub; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or BBQ Chicken on Bun; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Roll

Thursday, Oct. 12

Entrees: Cheeseburger or Egg, Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Tater Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Cobb Salad and Blueberry Muffin; Sides: Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Oct. 13

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 9

Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread or Turkey and Cheese on a Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Entrees: Three Cheese Grilled Cheese or BBQ Chicken on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Roll

Thursday, Oct. 12

Entrees: Cheeseburger or Egg, Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Tator Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Asian Bar, Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice; Sides: Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Oct. 13

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho. Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Oct. 9

Entrees: Chedda-Toni with Italian Bread or Turkey and Cheese on a Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad Mix, Cheesy Cauliflower Popcorn, Peaches

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Entrees: Smothered Burrito or BBQ Chicken on Bun; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Salad, Cowboy Beans, Orange Pineapple Mix

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Baked Potato Bar; Sides: Corn, Pears, Hot Roll

Thursday, Oct. 12

Entrees: Bacon Cheeseburger or Egg, Ham and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich, Tator Tots with Ketchup; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Blueberry Muffin; Specialty Bar: Breakfast Bar; Sides: Tater Tots with Ketchup, Salad, Applesauce

Friday, Oct. 13

Entrees: Tony’s Pizza or Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap; Entree Salad: Salad Bar and Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho. Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Caesar Salad, Baby Carrots with Ranch Dressing, Strawberry Banana Mix

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 9

Blueberry Pancakes, Syrup, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, String Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Biscuit and Gravy, Breakfast Bar, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Cereal, Bagel with Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 9

Burrito, String Cheese, Refried Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Peaches and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Cheeseburger Helper, Corn, Salad with Tomatoes, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Ham and Cheese on a Bun, Sun Chips, Carrot Sticks with Ranch, Grapes and Milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Pepperoni Pizza, Peas, Salad with Ranch, Fruit and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Oct. 9

Waffles, Sausage, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Cereal, Muffin, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Breakfast Burrito, Juice and Milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Oct. 9

Fish Sticks, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Beans, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Chicken Nuggets, Tater Tots, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Taco Crunch, Corn, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Oct. 12

Hot Dog, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Oct. 13

Vegetable Beef Soup, Crackers, Fruit, Cookie and Milk