Travis Levan legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

JUVENILE DIVISION

In the Matter of: )

TRAVIS LEE LEVAN and )

ROBERT KEENITH PUCHTA, )

Minors. )

RHONDA M. FRYE )

Petitioner. )

vs. )

JESSICA STARR PUCHTA, )

CHAD PUCHTA and )

MITCHELL LEVAN )

Respondents. )

Case No. 17DG-JU00024 )

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION

To: Respondent, Chad Puchta

You are hereby formally notified that a legal action has been commenced against you in the Juvenile Court of Wright County, Missouri, in which Petitioner Rhonda M. Frye, desire to legally adopt your son Robert Keenith Puchta, d/o/b 6/10/2007 for intents and purposes.

The names of all parties to said suit are stated above in the caption and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioners is Scott B. Stinson, P.O. Box 554, Mountain Grove, Missouri 65711. You are further notified that unless you file an Answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within forty-five (45) days after the 8th day of September 2017, judgment by default with be rendered against you. It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Douglas County Herald a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this the 8th day of September 2017.

(Seal)

Douglas County Circuit Clerk

