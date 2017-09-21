On Aug. 23, 2017, T.O.P.S. #9720 met at 10:30. We had a wonderful time at T.O.P.S. this morning.

We all weighed in. We did our pledges. It was great. Our weekly hi-loser was Fontella. She is so good. She will be giving us a lesson called “Critic Crackdown: Overcoming Our Inner Bully.”

The word bullying might call to mind the stereotypical school bully who called us names or demanded our lunch money. When Lady Gaga performed at the Super Bowl wearing an outfit that revealed her midriff, people on social media sites criticized the singer for her “flabby” belly.

Weight based bullying happens even to people who are working to lose weight. People who experience bullying do not lose weight. In fact, they may gain it. So think about what you’re eating an “epic fail” or “epic win.”

Add veggies to the next meal.

Lastly, replace those critical thoughts with positive self-talk. We appreciate you for your great lessons.

We will have our Open House on October10th. Those who join during October will be given free monthly dues until Jan 2018. Lesson next week will be given by Elaine! We appreciate all who read our stories!

On August 29, 2017, T.O.P.S. met at 10:30. We all came together and weighed in. It was awesome. We were so excited about our losses. It is hard at times. There is a lot to distract all of us, but we have each other.

Weekly Hi-loser was Elaine. I’m giving the lesson today. It is on Tomatoes!

Tomatoes are very good. You can slice them, make juice, spaghetti sauce, salsa, salads, cool lettuce wraps. The dry side Granitas (gra-nee-tas) are icy concoctions usually served as a palate cleanser or snacks. You can try savory or spicy. Garlic can change your taste also. You can eat these during the winter too. Try new dishes when you’re stuck for something different.

So remember tomatoes are great!

Our Open House is at 10:30 at the Remnant Church. Come and see what we have! Those who join in October will be given free dues until Jan 2018! Our Fall Rally is Saturday November 15th in Lebanon, MO. It will be such fun! Contests are going great. Some are short and some are months. They are so fun! We closed with “Circle of Friends.” We appreciate everyone for reading.

