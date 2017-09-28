Sweden Church

Whose team are you on? The kids are practicing plays on the field. Winning the game is the goal. The push is on. Parents are looking on as their kids work on improving their skills. Oops, a kid misses an important catch. It’s a foolish mistake and shouldn’t have happened.

Enter the coach, grabs the kid by the shoulder pads and yells into the player’s face. He really gives it to him. All this to make a better player so that mistakes won’t happen again. The parents look on and watch the coach doing his job. They look on approvingly. They want their kid to be successful, too.

It’s a game. Life isn’t so different. There are two sides–good and bad, right and wrong, God and Satan. So, whose team are you on? Two coaches preparing their team for two very different goals. One shows the way to heaven and the other shows the way to hell. Who are you going to be sold out for? Where do you want to wind up?

Heaven’s coach says commitment is the key. Believe what He is saying. Follow His guidelines. Hell’s coach says that the ones on the other team have it all wrong. It’s not like that at all. Self reliance is the key. Make decisions, take care of business. That’s the way to win.

Two very different choices. But, for want of a better way to put it, which one has more skin in the game? Revelation 13:8 tells of the “…Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.” God has sacrificed his Son, the Lamb of Revelation. That’s His skin in the game. Satan? The skin he has in the game is yours. It’s a chilling thought but it’s reality. Whatever it takes to keep your skin in the game. You’re his lamb.

You can still visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. It is fully operational and complete with audios of the sermons. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. We have changed our Bible study to Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. instead of Thursday and our business meeting will be the second Wednesday. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.