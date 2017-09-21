“Ready or not–God will call an end to the whole shooting match.” Words spoken by Pastor Josh who impressed on his listeners the importance of putting faith into action. The kind of action that was shown by Noah. Our text was taken from Hebrews 11:7, “By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith.”

It’s a mouth full and loaded with meaning. If it weren’t for Noah and his faith, humanity would have perished. Think of it. You, the one reading this, wouldn’t be here to read this. Let it really sink in, and the thankfulness for Noah’s faith should be overwhelming. An act of faith saved humanity. Hebrews 11 is the faith chapter and gives accounts of others whose faith sprung them into action.

This kind of faith, the kind that people are moved to take action, is so important in daily living. Chances occur every day for active faith. If for no other reason, every one on this planet should be moved by faith to gain heaven. Active faith takes learning and living God’s word. Read it, study it, pray about it: then, look for opportunities (the Holy Spirit will act as guide) to act on faith. Like Noah, heed the word, believe it, and prepare for it.

Noah, in the face of adversity, kept the faith. Day after day, he warned of a flood and built an ark to prepare for it. Day after day, people walked by and shook their heads. Noah entered the ark before it started raining. The door was locked behind him. People still shook their heads. Surely he was “light in the loafers”. Then, it started to rain. Water came up from the ground, too. The whole world was filling up with water.?

But, then it was too late. How many times had Noah said it was going to flood? A hundred times? Two hundred? Act on faith before it’s too late. Warnings are shouted from pulpits all across the country. Today’s warning can be found in II Peter 3:10, “But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.” How many will act on faith? Or, how many will just keep walking by shaking their heads? There’s an answer to that, too. It’s in Matthew 7:13-14. Look it up.

You can still visit us at our website swedenchurch.com. It is fully operational and complete with audios of the sermons. Pastor Joshua Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. Sunday morning service begins at 11 a.m. (Sunday school is at 10 a.m.) and evening service begins at 6 p.m. We have changed our Bible study to Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. instead of Thursday and our business meeting will be the second Wednesday. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.