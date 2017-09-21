Surrounding Area School Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, Sept. 25
No School/ Teacher Inservice
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Apple Turnover, Peaches and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 28
Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce and Milk
Friday, Sept. 29
Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Sept. 25
Teacher Inservice/No School
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Mozzarella Dunkers; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Spring Salad Mix, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf, Green Beans; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Sept. 28
Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears
Friday, Sept. 29
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sticks with Mac and Cheese; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava Middle School Lunch
Monday, Sept. 25
Teachers Inservice/ No School
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Enchilada; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Entrees: Chicken Patty or Baked Ham; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Sept. 28
Entrees: Super Nachos or Egg, Cheese and Sausage Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans and Pears
Friday, Sept. 29
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Italian Sub; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, Sept. 25
Teachers Inservice/ No School
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Enchilada; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls
Thursday, Sept. 28
Entrees: Super Nachos or Egg, Cheese and Sausage Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans and Pears
Friday, Sept. 29
Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Italian Sub; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Sept. 25
No School
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 28
Biscuit and Gravy, Sausage Patty, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Friday, Sept. 29
Bagel, Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Sept. 25
No School
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Cheeseburger Helper, Corn, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Mixed Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Chicken Patty, Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Pears and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 28
Tuna Salad Sandwich, Chips, Peas, Pears and Milk
Friday, Sept. 29
Corn Dog, Mac and Cheese, Potato Wedges, Fresh Veggies w/ Ranch, Applesauce and Milk
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
Monday, Sept. 25
French Toast Sticks, Sausage, Juice and Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 28
Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk
Friday, Sept. 29
Cereal, Muffin, Juice and Milk
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, Sept. 25
Ravioli, Green Beans, Bread Stick, Fruit and Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 26
McRib on Bun, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola and Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Frito Pie, Corn, Fruit Bar and Milk
Thursday, Sept. 28
Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk
Friday, Sept. 29
Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk