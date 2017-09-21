Surrounding Area School Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 25

No School/ Teacher Inservice

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Apple Turnover, Peaches and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Cereal with Yogurt, Apple and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 28

Mini Cinni’s, Applesauce and Milk

Friday, Sept. 29

Sausage Pancake on a Stick, Mandarin Oranges and Milk

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 25

Teacher Inservice/No School

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Mozzarella Dunkers; Entree Salad: Strawberry Chicken Salad, Italian Bread; Sides: Spring Salad Mix, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Meatloaf, Green Beans; Entree Salad: Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Sept. 28

Entrees: Super Nachos or Chicken Alfredo with Italian Bread; Entree Salad: Taco Salad, Cornbread; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans, Pears

Friday, Sept. 29

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Fish Sticks with Mac and Cheese; Entree Salad: Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad, Pineapple Muffin; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava Middle School Lunch

Monday, Sept. 25

Teachers Inservice/ No School

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Enchilada; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Entrees: Chicken Patty or Baked Ham; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Sept. 28

Entrees: Super Nachos or Egg, Cheese and Sausage Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans and Pears

Friday, Sept. 29

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Italian Sub; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Sept. 25

Teachers Inservice/ No School

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Entrees: Chicken and Waffles with Syrup or Enchilada; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Italian Bread; Specialty Bar: Pizza/Calzone Bar; Sides: Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Entrees: Chicken Patty, Spicy Chicken Patty or Baked Ham, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy; Entree Salad: Salad Bar; Specialty Bar: Sub Bar; Sides: Green Beans, Pineapple, Hot Rolls

Thursday, Sept. 28

Entrees: Super Nachos or Egg, Cheese and Sausage Tacos; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Cornbread; Specialty Bar: Burger/Sandwich Bar, Baked Chips; Sides: Caesar Salad, Refried Beans and Pears

Friday, Sept. 29

Entrees: Pepperoni Pizza or Italian Sub; Entree Salad: Salad Bar, Pineapple Muffin; Specialty Bar: Nacho/Taco Bar, Spanish Rice; Sides: Garden Salad, Roasted Vegetables, Tropical Fruit

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 25

No School

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Breakfast Burrito, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Oatmeal, Cinnamon Toast, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 28

Biscuit and Gravy, Sausage Patty, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Friday, Sept. 29

Bagel, Cream Cheese, Fruit, Juice and Milk

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 25

No School

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Cheeseburger Helper, Corn, Salad w/ Tomatoes, Mixed Fruit and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Chicken Patty, Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Pears and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 28

Tuna Salad Sandwich, Chips, Peas, Pears and Milk

Friday, Sept. 29

Corn Dog, Mac and Cheese, Potato Wedges, Fresh Veggies w/ Ranch, Applesauce and Milk

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Sept. 25

French Toast Sticks, Sausage, Juice and Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Breakfast Pizza, Juice and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Biscuit, Gravy or Jelly, Juice and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 28

Egg McMuffin, Juice and Milk

Friday, Sept. 29

Cereal, Muffin, Juice and Milk

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Sept. 25

Ravioli, Green Beans, Bread Stick, Fruit and Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 26

McRib on Bun, Salad Bar, Fruit, Granola and Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Frito Pie, Corn, Fruit Bar and Milk

Thursday, Sept. 28

Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Chips, Salad Bar, Fruit and Milk

Friday, Sept. 29

Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Broccoli, Fruit and Milk