St. Francis Church

Sunday, September 24 was the fifteenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Old Testament reading for the day, Deuteronomy 7:6-13, “For you are a people holy to the Lord your God; the Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for his own possesion out of all the peoples that are on the face of the Earth.” This passage takes place at the time when Moses gave the Israelites God’s Law for the second time (Deuteronomy means second law) as they were ready to cross over into the Promised Land, but Moses was not allowed to go. He repeats the covenant or promise made to the Israelites as part of the revelation of God. Holiness is an attribute of God and here he confers it upon His people. They were not a wealthy or powerful people, but a poor desert people, but He chose them to be the world’s religious leaders. Of course they also have the responsibility to keep their part of the covenant by being obedient to God’s will. God’s covenant began with Abraham and continued through Moses and for Christians through Jesus Christ; our responsibility as Christians is to be obedient and strive to be as holy as Jesus.

In announcements Bishop Hartley reported on the annual convention of our diocese which was held Thursday Sept. 21 at St. Josephs Anglican Church in Branson. Priests and representatives from four Anglican churches were in attendance: St. Francis in Ava, St. Josephs in Branson, Christ Chapel in Kentucky, and St. Barnabas in Heber Springs, Arkansas. During prayer time he said the birthday prayer for Laura Berthold whose birthday is September 28.

Thursday I attended the very beautiful funeral service for Don Sallee held at the Ava Methodist Church. Don was a very active and important member of our community and his death is a real loss. We heard excellent tributes to him from Mayor David Norman and from Larry Silvey, who had played basketball under his coaching. As I am the least athletic person on the planet I never knew him in that capacity but they spoke very highly of his passion and ability. Also his son Skip Sallee gave a very moving and passionate tribute to his father which was emotional for all of us and left us with a very great admiration for Don as a coach, father, and citizen of Ava.

