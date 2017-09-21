St. Francis Church

Sunday, September 17 was the Fourteenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Old Testament lesson for the day, Micah 6:1-8, “He has showed you O man what is good, and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?” The prophet Micah was a contemporary of Isaiah and lived in the eighth century BC. At this time both the northern and southern kingdoms were wealthy but decadent and there was a difference between what the prophets had said and the lives of the people. In Jerusalem there was much wealth but also corruption and injustice and people were not following God’s will. Micah appeals to the history of God’s service to the people and the simplicity of His requirements for them. Some were following pagan practices of sacrifices and trying to purchase God’s favor this way but Micah tells them that God is not interested in outward shows but in insists on obedience: to act justly to others and live with humility and kindness. During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the wedding anniversary prayer for Tom and Debbie Berthold whose anniversary is September 22 and noted that next week Wednesday, Friday and Saturday are Ember days in the Anglican tradition when it is customary to offer special prayers for clergy and those involved in any kind of Christian ministry.

Saturday was the opening concert in the Springfield Symphony season so I drove up Saturday afternoon, had my customary dinner at Gilardi’s, then attended the concert which was Russian music. First they played the Tchaikovsky Concerto for Violin and Orchestra with guest violinist Tessa Lark who is a native of Kentucky and played beautifully then did a bluegrass number for an encore, an unexpected treat. Finally they performed the Shostakovich Symphony No. 5, a very thrilling piece which got a great response from the audience. Also attending from St. Francis were our Lay Leader John Simmons and Laura Berthold who was there with a group of students from College of the Ozarks.

