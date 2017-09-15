St. Francis Church

Sunday, September 10 was the thirteenth Sunday after Trinity. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Epistle for the day, Galatians 3:16 “To Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not and to seeds as of many, but as of one, and to thy seed, which is Christ.” Paul is dealing here with a fundamental question of the nature of Christianity, the new covenant of Christ compared with the old covenant of Moses. In Paul’s time there were many who insisted that to be Christian one had to be Jewish first and follow all the rules and regulations of the Law of Moses and Christianity was an add-on to Judaism. Paul broke from this tradition and insisted that Christianity is universal and that God’s promise to Abraham includes not only Jews who had it through Moses, but all humanity who have it through Christ. Christians are heir to an older tradition than Moses, that of Abraham and his seed, meaning Christ. Paul explains that the purpose of the Law of Moses was the promise of God’s blessing in response to our faith in Christ; we receive God through Christ, not through legalistic observation of rituals and rules and regulation. The law embodied in Jesus Christ is the true seed of Abraham, not the Jewish nation. In prayer time, Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Clay Kelly and Leo Compton, whose birthdays are today, and for Joyce Roberts, whose birthday is September 13.

Today was also the day appointed for our annual all-parish meeting during which we voted to stay affiliated with the United Episcopal Church of North America, and voted on the members of the vestry which is the governing board of the church. Appointed to three-years terms were Bill Winklemann, Rita Fancher, and Carrie Compton; for two-year terms Gary Kester, Anna Meador and Natalie Berthold; and for one-year terms Stephanie Connell, Anne Sasko, and Joe Crisswell. Then we held the bimonthly vestry meeting during which we voted a vote of thanks to Bill and Peggy Winklemann for mowing our grounds and Eric Fancher for repairs to the roof. We selected October 22 for our fall work day, voted to renew our insurance policy and get an estimate from Eric Fancher for more woodwork.

