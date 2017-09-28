No news from church Sunday morning.

Friday was a very stressful day for many. My cousin who I was very close to, passed away at 6:40 a.m. and exactly 10 hours later my daughters dad passed away. Families were and will continue to be very unsettled for a long time.

Losing one loved one is bad enough, but losing two the same day is horrible.

The real comfort is knowing that they both were ready to meet their Savior.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the ones who are feeling the emptiness.

God is the only real peace we can have.

Until next week cherish your time with loved ones.