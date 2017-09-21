Sunday morning service was opened with prayers and music, then hymns.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture then Kendra led us in a couple of praise songs.

Brother Roberts brought the message from Matthew 22: 34-40, “Loving God-Loving Others, The Perfect Combination.”

Sunday night we enjoyed another good meal then watched the final episode of the series with Dr. David Jeremiah.

Our scripture challenge for this week is 2 Kings 7-13.

I spent part of the day with Barbara Breshears one day last week and we had lunch together and worked on some net for scrubbies.

Visitors in our home were Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Sandy Cleghorn.

Our condolences and prayers go out for the family of Don Sallee.

Delmar and I drove to Ozark and had lunch one day.

I have been busy working on crafts. I plan on going to the Stillings Molasses Making on September 30th. We always have a great time listening to music, singing, visiting and of course the great potluck lunch.

Until next week remember don’t sit around and wait for someone else to do what God has called you to do.