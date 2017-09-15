Sunday morning service was opened with prayers and praise. Margaret Rosseau brought the special song.

Trae and Kendra Shelton read some scripture and led us in a praise song. Brother Roberts is recovering from foot surgery and so Brother Dwain Moore brought the morning message from John 14:1-6, John 16:33, “The Eye of the Storm.”

Sunday evening we enjoyed a good meal then watched a video from Dr. David Jeremiah, “The Rapture of the Redeemed.”

Our scripture challenge for this week is 1 Kings 22 and 2 Kings 1-6.

One day, Delmar and I took a friend to Springfield for a doctor appointment. We stopped by the Breshears-Hylton Reunion and enjoyed a good lunch and visiting.

On Saturday, I attended the 50th anniversary celebration for Larry and Patsy Moore. I saw family and friends that I hadn’t seen for a while.

I went to Nixa on Saturday evening and spent the night with my granddaughter and grandson, Hailey and Maeson Carter. Maeson and I went out to eat and had a nice visit. We later relaxed and watched a movie at home.

I have been working on crafts for the Stillings Molasses Making which is September 30. I always enjoy the festivities that day.

Until next week, remember that God loves us.