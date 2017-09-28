Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from Isaiah 43 with Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler. After prayer requests were given, Jerry Pitts led in prayer. Happy birthday was sung to Mark Ross. The offertory prayer was prayed by Daniel Wilson as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal ministered from Mark 5. We were dismissed by having special prayer for Harold Menzies.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Jeremiah 19. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 p.m. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.