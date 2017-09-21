Rock Chapel

Upcoming Church Events: Sept. 24-Sunday night congregation singing and testimony; Calvarymen Homecoming in Hartville Sept. 23; Board meeting October 1; Business meeting October 11; Old Fashion Sunday, October 8 with special music, potluck, and horse and buggy rides; and Hartville FWB Church Women’s Conference October 21-registration due Sept. 21.

Recent prayer requests: Phyllis Virtue, Monte Housley, Van Renfrow, Tammi’s sister Tina, Luther Moore, Bill Robinson, the Willhite family, Hurricane victims, and those traveling- Rick Batten, Moores, Putts, and the Virtues.

Birthdays: Preston Jarrett, Marilyn Marah, Virginia Serghides, and Chelsie Jones.

Anniversary: James and Carla Bates.

Sherry Dugger, Helen Batten, and Tammi Housley all did specials. Bro. Rick and Helen had their grandson Logan visiting church with them today. Today’s Sermon: Matthew 25. He explained when a family member commits a crime it causes the whole family to suffer. He told a story about someone telling a lie. Why do people tell people things that just aren’t true? He went on to explain that people who are evil will do evil. Matthew 25:31- A shepherd will divide the goats from the sheep. All people will be gathered and the Lord will be upon his throne. He will divide the sheep and the goats. Bro. Rick said there is a lot of variety in sheep and Christians. We can look at ourselves and convince ourselves that we are sheep and not goats. People will say, “I must be a sheep. I look good, I’m honest, I work hard, I have good manners, good education, good habits, etc. I’m a good man or woman”. You are not a sheep until God makes you a sheep. You must be born again, and get saved. Questions: Bro. Rick- 683-5657 OR 250-0918.

