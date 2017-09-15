Randy Richardson Jr. legal

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Randy L Richardson Jr and Kristina G Richardson, husband and wife Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Randy L Richardson Jr and Kristina G Richardson, husband and wife dated January 28, 2014 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Douglas County, Missouri as Instrument No. 140140 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 1:15 PM), at the North Front Door of the Court House, City of Ava, County of Douglas, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Douglas County, State of Missouri, to wit:

LOCATED IN DOUGLAS COUNTY MISSOURI TO WIT:

ALL OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST WHICH LIES EAST OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 353; EXCEPT A FRACTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 21, THENCE DUE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER 800 FEET, THENCE GO IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION TO THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21 LYING EAST OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 353, THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, 1270 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; ALSO, EXCEPT ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 25 NORTH, RANGE 12 WEST, WHICH LIES EAST OF COUNTY ROAD NO. 353 BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID FORTY AND RUN DUE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY 800 FEET AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION AND TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD, THENCE RUN ALONG THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION AND TO A POINT BEING 1270 FEET SOUTHEAST OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER AND ALSO SAID POINT BEING AT THE “DRY CREEK BED”, THENCE RUN IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE “DRY CREEK BED” AND TO A POINT BEING 800 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID FORTY ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID FORTY WHICH IS THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 179512.101117.376229 FC

NOTICE

