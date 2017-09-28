Quad Cities

9-21-17. Hello again! We got a big disappointment yesterday. Walt was to have his cataract surgery and unbeknownst to me he had got up before me and ate some oatmeal. So Anita came on up and got us and when they called us back to let us sit with him he said they weren’t going to do it because he ate oatmeal that morning and if he throws it up while he’s asleep it can go down into his lungs. So we stopped and ate lunch on the way back and came on home. He is now scheduled for next Tuesday. I’m going to have to hide his oatmeal and put signs in the kitchen in case I don’t get up when he does. I kept telling him the night before that he couldn’t eat after midnight and he kept saying he would be asleep at midnight. Anyway, we will try it again on Tuesday and hope it works out this time. Sometimes he can remember and other times he can’t. But as it usually goes for people who have short term memory loss, he can remember every little thing about when he was in the army and all the countries and when he was young, growing up in Douglas County, MO. He said his sister Hazel called him this morning.

Well, I’m cooking dinner so I better go see about it. “I trust you Jesus” and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.