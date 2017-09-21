Quad Cities

Dear Folks: Guess I will give an update on Walt’s eye situation. All of his family reads this. Well, his brother Dee and their sisters, Hazel and Cora, and I think his daughter, Mona, in Ozark, MO. So it saves calling all of them and telling them what’s going on. So with that being said, (as they say), we went back to Bettendorf again and his eye surgeon examined his eyes again and wrote out a script for a new lens for his right side of his glasses, so we took it here in Tipton to Vision Center and she ordered him a new pair of glasses with the right lens corrected to fix his “new” eye. She put a rush order on it to try to get them as soon as possible. Then he will be able to pass his eye test for his driver’s license renewal. I tried to talk him into taking it here in Tipton just a few blocks away, but for some reason he wants to keep them in Illinois. So he’s going to make that long trip to Silvis as soon as he gets his glasses. I told him I will keep track of all the appointments and he can decide where he wants to go. And the lady here at Vision Center said there’s no need for him to go to Bettendorf except for the surgeries and she can do the same test here in Tipton. That really made us feel good. Then his surgeon’s nurse called me this morning and said Dr. Repp wants to see him the day after surgery on his left eye, but he can go here in Tipton for the two week checkup. So after the left eye heals he will get another pair of glasses that fix both his eyes. We will both be glad when this is all over then we can start on his ears, but we’re going to find a closer place to go. Maybe Muscatine. Of course that won’t be like his eyes, he will be able to drive for all of that. Well, anyway, we’re just waiting to hear that his glasses are ready and staying at home until then.

It sure has been nice here lately. Lots of sunshine and decent temps. We haven’t seen the little birds for a couple of days so I think they may have went South. I sure hope they don’t fly into the storms. That’s just so, so horrible what Harvey and Irma have done down there. I just don’t know what on earth all the people will do that have lost their homes, vehicles, and everything they own in both the storms and all the things that have to be discarded. All the houses, vehicles, trees, bridges, and everything else. Like all those mobile homes on the keys. One man was staying in his house ( I think in Miami) because of his horses. He said if they didn’t have food and water they would all die, so I hope he and all the horses survived. I haven’t heard yet. Walt has to go back to get surgery on his left eye the 20th and I asked Anita if she could take us and she said she will try to get off work. I hope she can, because I don’t know how else we could go. I hate to ask one of the neighbors to go up there and sit all day like that. The last time they left him sitting in a big chair most of the day. They were putting drops in his eyes and doing other things. Then it took longer for the surgery because his eyes were so bad, then of course the recovery. I’m sorry I just don’t have anything else to write about because that’s what all we’ve been doing except we went shopping in the two stores in town that have groceries and we both got our flu shot one day at Wal-Mart. So we’ve both had flu shots and tetanus shots and I guess that’s all we have due right now. So I will say hi to everyone I know and I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels.

Take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.