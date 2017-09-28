One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. What a blessed week it has been. I pray it has been good for all of you also. Last week I started teaching on the Heavenly Court. I plan to finish it this week. I am excited at the new direction God is leading for my article content. I am pleased to be representing One Accord Ministries with my writing each week.

Let’s begin with another example of a trial. In Revelation chapter 20: This is a judgment and evidence is presented. In this judgment the guilt or innocence of the defendant has already been determined. The evidence is a complete record of the lifetime of works of the accused. However it is apparent in Joshua’s case that works have no merit in the eyes of the Lord. They cannot reconcile you, nor can they condemn you. The accused have nothing to say for themselves. “And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison. And shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle the number of whom is as the sand of the sea. And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city: and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them. And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and eve,” Revelation 20:7-10.

As you saw in these examples event the most righteous may face suffering. Jesus even tells us to expect it, “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world,” John 16:33. Tribulation comes from the Greek thlipsis means to pressure. These pressures are a fact of life for all believers. Why do believers suffer: 1) it is an ongoing consequence of the fall of Adam and Eve. Their fall is when sin entered the world, pain, sorrow, conflict and eventual death became part of life. Paul tell us, “Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned,” Romans 5:12. This original sin had two results: sin and corruption entered Adam’s life and sin was transmitted into the life stream of the human race. All humans are now born into the world with an impulse toward sin and evil. death so that God’s plan of salvation might be fully realized.

The main thing to remember is that God is involved in our suffering. Even though Satan is the god of this world, he can only afflict us with God’s permission. God promised to bring good out of all the sufferings and persecution of those who love Him and obey His commands. God has promised to stand by us in our pain to walk with us, through the valley of the shadow of death. He does this with His Holy Spirit, whom is our comforter. His grace makes it possible to bear the trials of life. Do not forget that Jesus shares our pain. When we pray to Him we have a sympathetic defense lawyer.

Just remember that Satan, the prosecutor, uses any flaw against us in the heavenly court. If you speak unkindly of someone, if you tell a little white lie, if you are keeping secrets and not being honest. Any thing that you may engage in that is not pleasing to God can be used as evidence in court to afflict you. If you know you are going to court don’t you hope to have favor with the judge. In this case you can, build your relationship with God.

In order to have victory over your personal suffering you must consider the reasons that humans suffer. How do these apply to you? If you can identify that you can respond accordingly. 2) believe that God cares deeply for you, no matter how bad things seem. Suffering should NEVER lead you to deny God. 3) go to God in earnest prayer and seek His face. 4) expect God to give you the grace you need. 5) Read the Word of God. 6) seek revelation and discerning of spirits from God on your situation. 7) If it is physical, seek divine healing. 8) during your time of suffering, remember that Jesus said we would face suffering. Look forward to the time when God shall wipe away all tears from our eyes, and there will be no death. “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away,” Revelation 21:4.

I pray that all will think about the heavenly court as we go about our daily lives. If you believe you have anything that Satan, the prosecutor, can used against you in court, repent. I have asked many times that if I have said something against my husband or against my kids that God will not let Satan use those things against them or me, and that He will forgive me for them. We all may say something at times of frustration, the main thing to do is to repent of them. We also need to take a few seconds before we speak sometimes just to see if our words will be pleasing to Jesus, the defense attorney, God the judge, or are they going to please Satan the prosecutor?

Hold to your biblical hope. By it’s very nature hope concerns the future. Naturally hope is wishful thinking about something in the future. Biblically speaking hope is a firm confidence from God about future issues because they are based on God’s promises and revelation. The sure hope of the believer in the midst of life. Our hope and trust must not be in other people, material possessions or money. Our hope is based on God’s love and God’s grace. Our hope is eternal life, the life guaranteed to all who trust and obey the Lord Jesus Christ. With such great promises in store for those who hope in God and in His Son Jesus, Peter urges us: “Be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope,” 1Peter 3:15.

Until next week read the Word and pray. Stay focused in your prayer life. Pray before reading the Word for the inspiration and revelation from the Holy Spirit. Be blessed and find a good home church. Like minded fellowship is so extremely important in these days we are now living in. Nobody can stand firm by themselves all the time. We all need fellowship.