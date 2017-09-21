One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. This has been such a wonderful week. I try to remember to thank our Lord each day for giving me another day. Each breath we take is a gift from God.

This week I want to begin a teaching on “Heavenly Court”. I may not finish but let’s see how far I get. Do not want to go so long that you quit before finishing. Let’s begin. Each and every one of us goes through trying times. We go through times and wonder, why? Why am I facing this obstacle, why is this happening to me, why is God allowing this? Have you ever ask a question like this? When you do maybe this lesson will help you understand what is going on. There is a court taking place every day all day long. It is the heavenly court.

In every court there is a judge, defense attorney, and prosecutor. In heaven’s court it is no different. The judge is God our heavenly father, defense attorney is Jesus, and the prosecutor is satan. We are all completely familiar with God and Jesus, so we can likewise see their roles in the court. However, we may not be able to see satan as the prosecutor so easily. Satan is from the Greek word diabolos, and the Hebrew term ha-satan both of which mean: the accuser, prosecutor. The prosecuting attorney must make a compelling case against the accused without overstepping the legal requirements for evidence. The defense attorney must make every effort to use the benefits given under the law from the client. The judge has the responsibility to insure the fairness of the trial on behalf of both sides. Let’s look at some examples in the Bible.

In the book of Job, we have the evidence of satan serving his role as prosecutor: “There was a man in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was perfect and upright and one that feared God, and eschewed evil. And there were born unto him seven sons and three daughters. His substance also was seven thousand sheep, and three thousand camels, and five hundred yoke of oxen, and five hundred asses, and a very great household; so that this man was the greatest of all the men of the east.” Job 1:1-3 (perfect, means that Job was a mature worshiper of God whose conscience was clear. He was a man of integrity, wholesome in his attitudes and righteous in his lifestyle). “Now there was a day when the sons of God came to present themselves before the Lord, and Satan came also among them. And the Lord said unto Satan, whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the Lord, and said, from going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.” Job 1:6-7 Before Jesus came and died, then rose again Satan was allowed in the presence of God. Here he could question the sincerity and righteousness of a believer. “And the Lord said unto Satan, hast thou considered my servant Job, that there is none like him in the earth, a perfect and an upright man, one that feareth God, and escheweth evil? Then Satan answered the Lord, and said, doth Job fear God for nought? Hast not thou made a hedge about him, and about his house, and about all that he hath on every side? Thou hast blessed the work of his hands, and his substance is increased in the land,” Job 1:8-9. Here Satan says Job is only so good because God spoiled him. Gave Job everything and made his life so wonderful of course he is good. So God told Satan that he could put his hand against anything Job had but could no hurt Job. So even after his family was killed, his crops burned and his life destroyed, Job still remained loyal to God. God then told Satan, hast thou considered my servant Job. “And Satan answered the Lord, and said, skin for skin, yea, all that hath will he give for his life. But put forth thine hand now, and touch his bone and his flesh, and he will curse thee to thy face. And the Lord, said unto Satan, behold, he is in thine hand; but save his life,” Job 2:4-6. Satan cursed Job with boils, burns and other physical ailments. Yet still Job would not curse God. It is Satan’s job to observe the behavior of God’s people and report any shortcomings.

Another example in the Bible is in the book of Zechariah. This is a vision of Joshua who sees himself standing before the heavenly court to be judged on his ability to serve as the High Priest of Jerusalem. In the vision he was wearing dirty clothes. “And he shewed me Joshua the high priest standing before the angel of the Lord, and Satan standing at his right hand to resist him,” Zechariah 3:1. Joshua was standing to represent the nation of Israel and Satan was there to oppose him. So the hindrances and opposition to the rebuilding of the temple was from Satan. In these verses God finds favor in Joshua and removes his old clothes, which means removed his guilt. In this court hearing, Joshua has nothing to say in his own defense. It claims he stood in rags which signifies he had no righteous works to offer on his own behalf. So nothing he had done put him in good standing with God. The defense attorney however, pointed out that he was a brand plucked from fire. The fire was Israel’s sufferings which was not to destroy them but to prepare them for greater things. Satan can never successfully accuse those who put their trust in the Lord. This should boost our confidence that we can never be separated from the One who chose us.

Next week, I will give you one more example from Revelation chapter 20. After giving this example I will break it down and apply it to us now. This will show all of you how you may give Satan a case against yourself or someone else. Please read the rest next week, you will get insight into the heavenly court.

Until next week, read the Word and pray.

This coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (September 22, 23, and 24) go out and support Upper Room Fire Church, they are hosting a revival featuring Brother Michael Dake. For more information contact their pastor, Norman Talbert at 417-543-8778.