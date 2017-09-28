New Hope Freewill Baptist

Sunday school lesson was from John 1:14. Jesus endured it all in silence and how God turned his back. Did God turn his back because he couldn’t bear seeing his son in agony? God has power over all and we forget that whatever the situation that God has things planned out in His way. We need to remember that God is responsible in all ways for all things. God gives everyone a measure of faith, it is up to us to exercise and grow that faith. We should also remember according to Romans 12:17 and 21 not to retaliate on someone or something in the same way they came at us. We should always show love and kindness, and overcome evil with good.

Sunday morning service was from Matthew 8:1-4. Touch is the most important of all our senses, no matter what other of our senses are missing we can always feel touch. We need God’s touch. Let go and let God, he will take care of it all.

Sunday evening service was from Ephesians 3:14-21. Staying rooted in the love of God. We should always show the love of God to all people in all situations.

God Bless You