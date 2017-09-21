New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

Sunday school lesson today was from Psalms 29:1-11. How well do you know the voice of God? Are you listening to the right voice? Satan can mimic the voice of God and knows the scripture very well. When we act on the voice of God things will happen and things will get better. When we act on any other voice things usually don’t go well and things might get better for a while and then they will go back to the way they were or get worse. We just need to learn to recognize His voice. We are all born with a conscience, we all know right from wrong. How often does the voice in our own mind get in the way? Satan gains power by us not knowing and recognizing the true voice of God.

Sunday am lesson is from Psalms 139:23-24. God will pull you back! In life we sometimes get sidetracked and lose focus on what’s important. We need to stay focused on God and doing his work. Nothing else matters in the big picture. God has already set us on the path for eternity. Stay on the path of reading your Bible, praying and sharing God with everyone you meet.

Sunday evening lesson was from Matthew 5:13-20. We are the salt of the earth. We have the flavor that they need. We cannot substitute No-Salt for the real thing and expect to get the same flavor. We cannot substitute things of this world for the comfort and joy we get from God. On the other side we must take care to not over salt (be over zealous) in our attempts to lead others. We all know that no salt is as bad as too much salt.

God Bless You.