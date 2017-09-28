Mt. Zion News

Sunday morning at 9 o’clock, we heard “Moments with the Master” on KKOZ Radio. The program included music by God’s Bible School and a message by Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., who was in the Cayman Islands at the time.

Visitors in the Sunday morning worship service included Scott and Erin Boegert of Ava; Lee, Carmen, Bennett and Ivonna Murray of Jackson, TN. Ushers were James Cox and Earnest Murray. Jesse Paxton sang a solo; he was accompanied by his wife Cheryl at the piano. Bro. Gaylerd Miller preached on “Four Nots That We Must Not – Spiritual Failure or Success” from Zephaniah 3:2. “She obeyed not the voice; she received not correction; she trusted not in the Lord; she drew not near to her God.” When God speaks to us, it is simple and easy to understand. He expects us to listen and obey. Partial obedience is not obedience at all. Sometimes God puts enough pressure on your transmission to make you change gears! I’d rather be chastened by the Lord than to be pampered by the devil; I’d rather walk with God than to ride with the devil. “Lord, help me to hear and obey your voice, to yield to your discipline, to trust you in my problems, and to draw near to You.”

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton was the song leader. Delbert Murray called on Brian Haynes to pray. Ushers were James Cox and Earnest Murray. Linda Murray read an original poem. Bro. Gaylerd Miller preached on “The Church at the End of the Age” from II Thess. 2:1-3. “Be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled…neither by spirit, nor by word, nor be letter…Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first.” Four pictures of the last days: (1) picture of spiritual surrender, (2) false prophets and false professions of faith with sensational things, (3) spiritual stubbornness and a self-assertive spirit, (4) human sovereignty. If your religion does not save us from sin here, it will not save us from hell hereafter.

The monthly Missionary Meeting was held Wednesday evening. Jesse Paxton led the singing. Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Cheryl Paxton shared news from Faith Bible School and ministry to the refugees in Egypt, Shiloh Bible College in Myanmar, Hope Bilingual Academy in Guatemala, visas for a missionary family in India, health needs in Brazil, Bible translation in New Guinea, “Awake!” Coffee Shop in Detriot, Michigan, and prison ministry in Nebraska. She also announced that our shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse “Christmas Child” will be shipped the second week of November. The closing prayer was by Norman Murray.

Mt. Zion Bible School has chapel (grades 1-12) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Recent speakers have included Gaylerd Miller (Conscience) and Barbara Uhles (Pride). Phyllis Arnold brought fresh chocolate chip cookies for everyone at lunch last Wednesday. What a treat!