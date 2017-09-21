Mt. Zion News

The annual Get-Acquainted Potluck Supper and Election of P.T.F. Officers was held on Friday, Sept. 8. Shawn Elwood asked the blessings for the meal at 6:30 p.m. The four officers were re-elected: President, Genessa Freeman; Vice-President, Shawn Elwood; Secretary, Barbara Uhles; Treasurer, Cheryl Paxton.

Plans were made for the Fall Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 6. This year it will be a Chili Cook-off with dessert, a pie auction, and a silent auction. There will also be a selection of pre-priced items for sale. Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. The pie auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Cook-off prizes will be awarded at 7:00, and the silent auction closes at 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Fleming supervised the kids in the gym during the business meeting. The closing prayer was by Adam Freeman.

Recent speakers in Chapel for grades 1-12 have included Stephanie Thompson (“Power”), Gaylerd Miller (“Bobby’s Lunch”), and Barbara Uhles (“Abraham”). Ladies who have helped with Elementary Reading are Adrian Arender, Cynthia Miller, Phyllis Arnold, Cinda Thompson, Debbie Cox and Mary Wheeler. There are eleven home school students who are enrolled in choir and or P.E. at Mt. Zion Bible School. Their first day of classes was Thursday, Sept. 7.

It was good to have River Brady back in the Sunday morning worship service. Visitors included James Womack of Mansfield; Charles, Asa and McKenzie Murray of Bolivar. Norman Murray sang a solo. Brother Gaylerd Miller preached on “The Message of the Bow” from Genesis 9:13. “God said, I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a token of a covenant between me and the earth.” God established the principles of (1) meat for food, (2) not to eat the blood of animals, (3) capital punishment. The message of the Rainbow — (1) In the midst of the thing you dread and fear the most, Gd gives the assurance and promise of His abiding presence. (2) In the midst of change there’s one thing that is sure and changeless, and that is God. (3) In the midst of what looks like judgment, there is mercy.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. Edith Johnson led in prayer. Bob Thompson, Sr., sang a solo. Brother Gaylerd Miller’s message was “The Pathway to the Inexhaustible Provisions and Proper Priorities.” The poor widow was at the gate of the city when Elijah arrived. To qualify for God’s plan she had to pass four tests: She would have to put God first in her faith, to put God first before her family, to put God first in her finances, and to put God first in her future. “She and her house did eat many days. And the barrel of meal wasted not, neither did the cruse of oil fail, according to the word of the Lord, which he spake by Elijah,” II Kings 17:8-16.

Alex Fourman was one of the MODOT employees who left Monday to help with recovery from Hurricane Irma in Homestead, FL. He expects to be gone at least two weeks.

Pastor Bob and Sister Cinda Thompson are in the Cayman Islands this week. Dana Fourman had the Bible study in the Wednesday evening service. She spoke on “Loving God Totally – the Most Important Commandment.” “Thou shalt love the Lord with all thine heart and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment,” Matthew 22:37-39. The heart is our inner person, the soul is our entire person and our strength means the utmost of our capacity. Delbert Murray took prayer requests. The closing prayer was by Norman Murray.

Men set doctriens; women set standards. When doctrines and standards get too far out of line, the doctrines are adjusted to match the standards.