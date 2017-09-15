Mt. Zion News

Thelma Venezia lived on the campus at Mt. Zion Bible School for over 20 years. She recently moved to Seymour to be near her children.

Visitors in the Sunday morning service included Lisa and Amy Wiseman of Albuquerque, NM; Brian and Mara Bowie and Kayla of Olive Branch, MS; Brandi and James Womack of Mansfield, MO; Jennifer, Jacob and Jesse Bruffett of Ava. Ushers were James Cox and Alex Fourman. Lisa and Amy Wiseman played a piano/violin duet. Judy Murray gave a reading about the carpenter’s tools that had a conference. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “Treacherous Times” from II Timothy 3:1. “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.” (1) Treacherous in Selfishness – devote to self, dollars for self, dialogue of self, deference to self. (2) Treacherous in Sacrilege – defaming God, disobeying parents, disregarding benefactors. (3) Treacherous in Sinfulness – unholy, unnatural, undependable, untruthful, uncontrolled, uncivilized. (4) Treacherous in Schemes – despisers, defectors, difficult, disdainful. (5) Treacherous in Sensuality – pleasure, profession, philosophy. God wants the Church to be aware of the world in which they live, and not to be overcome by evil. The warning is of perversion within and persecution without. “From such turn away.”

In the Sunday evening service Jesse Paxton led the singing and Delbert Murray led in prayer. Linda Ferguson sang a solo. Co-Pastor Cinda Thompson gave a sermon “The Gift of Time.” Psalm 90:12, “Teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” Applying your heart to wisdom will help you prepare for death and eternity. Visitors included Kin Hurst of Salina, KS; Dean and Wanda Greenwood of Columbia, MO; Hershell and Barbara Letsinger of Ava.

In the Wednesday evening prayer meeting, Jesse Paxton led the singing. Gaylerd Miller led in prayer. Delbert Murray gave the announcements. Pastor Bob and his wife have gone to hold a weekend revival meeting in the Indianapolis area. Brian Haynes spoke about Psalm 121. “The Lord is thy keeper…The Lord shall preserve thee from all evil.” Here we see the source, the surety, and the scope of our protection. God will take care of you! Testimonies were given by Cheryl and Jesse Paxton, Marlene and Gaylerd Miller, Debbie and James Cox, Dana and Alex Fourman, Jennifer and Mike Brooks, Judy and Earnest Murray, Barbara Uhles, Sheena Mahan, Phyllis Arnold, Edith Johnson, Jeanette Cardin, Delbert Murray, Donna and Brian Haynes, Mary and Bob Thompson, Sr. The closing prayer was by Linda Ferguson.

Tuesday, September 5 was the first day of school for Country Sunshine Kindergarten and Preschool. There are six in kindergarten and sixteen in preschool.