Mt. Tabor Host Old Folk’s Day

Mt. Tabor Church was host to the 61st annual Old Folk’s Day celebration, Sunday. From the sound of the laughter and visiting going on, everyone attending had a great time. Brother Michael Dixon introduced himself, welcomed the group and had prayer.

There was a time of singing, poems, some readings, others telling of memories of attending Mt. Tabor Church. We appreciate those who took part, especially those who had never attended before.

After the program, the church gave gifts to our oldest lady, Lenore Burton, who also blessed us with a song she had written, Pauline Hathcock, runner up, John Stephens, our oldest gentleman, Harold Schuenneman, runner up. Imogene Madewell received the cookies for having the closest birthday. There were lots of door prizes handed out, as we finished another Old Folk’s Day. We appreciate all who came and those who helped out with all the gifts, we hope to see you next year, the second Sunday in September!