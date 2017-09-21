Mt. Tabor Church

We had several missing for morning worship, however, we had a very good service. We had our pledges, prayers and singing. If you don’t have a church you regularly attend, we would welcome you here with us.

Brother Michael read Matthew 5:14-16 as his main scripture. His thought was that though we have blemishes and spots on us from sin, because of the blood of Christ, we are as white as snow.

We had a very interesting lesson on the Sabbath. We need that one special day to rest and refresh our bodies and minds, as we are required to do.

Bonita and Floyd Winingham spent the weekend with Jewell Elliott. The group was joined by James and Tammy Elliott at Shaun and LeAnna’s and the children, for supper, Saturday evening.

Shaun and LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora joined the group for breakfast and visiting before the Wininghams left for home, Sunday morning.

Harlin and Shirley Hutchison visited Friday afternoon and had lunch with Harold and Kay Hutchison. They were at Silver Dollar City for a remote broadcast from the Craft Festival there. They also stopped on their way back to West Plains, Sunday afternoon, and had lunch with them.

Danny and Kim Clements and Dylan were this week visitors with Harold and Kay Hutchison.