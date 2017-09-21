Mt. Olive Church

Our church services opened with scripture reading, Proverbs 22:1-6, and prayer. The adult class is studying in Revelation. It’s a good opportunity to join in a study of this book if you are interested. I think we can all learn from one another’s opinions on the Bible.

Prayer request was made for several who are on the sick list as well as our military men and women. It is always important to remember the leaders of our great country too.

We had a good crowd for church and we enjoyed the special songs that were sung by Lisa and her grandsons. Happy birthday was sung to Loren, Cody, Sarah, Daryl, Fae, and Adam. Loren’s family all got together at granddaughter Sarah’s home in Sparta to help him celebrate his birthday. I understand there was a houseful of kids and grandkids and even some great grandkids. Family is happiness.

Our worship service opened with prayer and then Jerry took his text from Mark 10, preaching a good sermon and Sunday night he preached from Hebrews about faith. We will be having Ladies Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Fourth Friday night singing will be on Sept. 22, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Gate will be hosting the singing this month and everyone is invited to come and help sing and enjoy the fellowship afterwards. Have a safe week and remember … How’s your faith today? Do you need to make a comeback? Our lives should show that we believe all things are possible with God. “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him,” Hebrews 11:6.