Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare

Hello from our home to your home, hasn’t the weather been perfect, our residents are loving the this weather. We are always busy here at our home with many things to do each day.

Saturday started off with Norma and Lola singing and playing music, followed by a talk with Bro. Tom Hawkins. Music was in the afternoon.

Sunday morning Larry and Patsy was here for Bible Study, and in the afternoon we missed our church service. Churches, if you are scheduled to be here and can’t, please let me know and I have a couple who can fill in for your church. Also be praying about the new church schedule coming out, we love our churches and our residents look forward to your visit when you are scheduled, please talk to everyone and see if your church wishes to remain on the schedule. Please call me at 683-4129 or if your church would like to be on the new schedule.

We missed Evelyn Tuesday afternoon calling Bingo. We hope she is feeling better. Nifty Nails were done in the afternoon.

Wednesday LeaAnn, Erin and Glen Dale played some awesome music for us. Wednesday afternoon we watched a movie.

Thursday morning bright and early the residents were up and ready to go to Branson to go see the Bretts, we truly enjoyed the musical talent of the Brett family.

Sara Johnson from Three Rivers Hospice went with us and after the show we went to Steak and Shake for burgers and fries. We have a good trip home taking the scenic route, seeing how places have changed. The residents were real excited about the Forsyth Shadow Rock Park, they are getting a round-a-about.

We missed the 1st Sonshine Friday, Edgar and Sharon were with a family member at the hospital. In the afternoon we played Bingo and games.

We hoped everyone had a good week like we did here at our home.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Mary Lou Hodges, Imogene Johnson and Nancy Brown. Please keep their families in your prayers and pray for our residents. It is hard to lose someone close to you, and we become family here at our home.

We would like to say congratulation to Georgianni Dorrall on getting to go home this week, she worked very hard.

We would like to welcome the following residents to our home, they are Carl Smith, Hardy Cobb and Glenda Fanning.

God Bless You From our home to your home.