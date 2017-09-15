Heart of the Ozarks

Hello from our home to your home. We have been watching the weather on TV and we are amazed at the different types of weather that is spreading through our nations from earthquakes, fires, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and the weather temperature in our wonderful nation.

Some say it is biblical, the things happening in this world today.

Saturday morning Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry was here for music with the residents followed by Bible reading with Bro. Tom Hawkins.

Sunday morning Larry and Patsy Moore are always here for Sunday School with our residents at 10:00 a.m. Larry and Patsy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. We would like to wish them a Happy Anniversary. In the afternoon Skyline Full Gospel Church with Pastor Bobby Page was here to minister to our residents, they sure enjoy the singing and preaching.

Monday was Labor Day and the residents enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Resident Council was held Tuesday morning with our Ombudsman Ms. Norma Stillings attending the meeting. The residents voted to have a waffle breakfast for their residents meal. Mrs. Evelyn Harper was sick Tuesday afternoon so Brandon Coohan called Bingo for the residents, they enjoyed their Bingo and they want to tell Mrs. Evelyn that they miss her. Nifty Nails was done in the afternoon with several ladies and gentleman getting their nails done. Glen Dale Robertson and LeeAnn Crum played music for our residents Wednesday morning with several residents and family members attending. Sara Carter from Three Rivers Hospice played horseshoes with the residents in the afternoon getting them ready for the Golden Age Games in October.

What the Bible Says! Is a very busy Bible study with several people attending each week. Gunner and his friends were back and they played balloon ball with the residents. Sawyer Huffman, Ila White and Bentley Evans were helping Gunner, we had over twenty residents playing balloon ball. Bingo was played on Thursday afternoon with several people playing including the Mayor of Ava, David Norman. Friday morning the 1st Sonshine Group was here playing some good gospel music and in the afternoon we held our End of Summer Watermelon Bash. We invited the residents and their family to attend and eat all watermelon that Jayma Potter and Kathy Valentine could cut for us. Our maintenance men went out to Goodhope Produce and brought 50 watermelons for the party. We appreciate Jayma Potter from Three Rivers Hospice and Kathy Valentine a volunteer from Three Rivers Hospice for cutting up the watermelons for us. LeAnn Crum, Erin Crum, Martin Hodges and Glen Dale Robertson played some good music for us, everyone enjoyed the music and of course the watermelon.

We would like to welcome the following residents to our home, they are June Thompson and Mary Ann Albright.

Our sympathy and prayers go out to the family of Velda Miller.

God bless you from the staff and residents at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.