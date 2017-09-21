Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Gregg greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests. Prayer was given by Bro. Gregg. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. It was time to sing for Jesus. Bro. John Weisbrod opened the Sunday school class with prayer. Bro. Gregg and Bro. Don began the class with the title of the lesson, “Well Pleasing To Him.” The scripture found in II Corinthians 5:9-21. The key verse was in II Corinthians 5:21. The new way we are doing the Sunday school class is real nice. I think we are getting more out of the lesson than before. It was a real good lesson. We gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with prayer by Bro. Gregg. We had specials from several. They were all so good. Bro. Gregg opened with prayer and used scripture from Judges 14 to bring the morning message. It was a good message. We had a song and prayer. Bro. John Hamilton prayed and blessed the food. We had our monthly dinner and it was very good, both food and fellowship.

Our evening service began with prayer requests. We had the prayer circle and Bro. Gregg led in prayer. We sang for the Lord and had specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. John Weisbrod, and Sister Juanita. Bro. Gregg brought the message with scripture from Psalm 138:1-8. It was a good message. We had a song and prayer. We were dismissed by Sister Juanita.

We will be having our monthly singing Saturday night, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.