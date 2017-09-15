Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer was given by Bro. John Hamilton. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday school classes began with Bro. Gregg and Bro. Don leading the Sunday school lesson. The title of the lesson was “Treasure In Clay Pots.” They used scripture from II Corinthians 4:5 and 5:8. The key verse was from II Corinthians 4:7. We had a lot of discussion and comments concerning the lesson. It made for a good learning time. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ.

Time to sing for the Lord. The choir was in good voice. We had specials from Autumn and Bro. Mac, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac, Sister Gladys. The specials were very good. We enjoyed all of the specials so much.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer before he gave us the message from the Lord. The title of the message was Wickedness is not the image of God. The scripture was from Psalm 10:2-12 and also I Timothy 2:14 and Genesis 3.

We had a song and prayer. We were dismissed by Bro. Mac.

The evening service with Bro. Gregg began with him greeting all. We had prayer requests. We had the prayer circle and Bro. Gregg led in prayer. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac, Sister Misty and son, Bro. Mac and Sister Carla.

Bro. Don gave the evening message. He used scripture from Matthew 26:36-46. There were comments and discussion from everyone. It was a good message. We were dismissed by Sister Juanita.

We had a good day in the Lord.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.