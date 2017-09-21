Girdner Church

Hope everyone is enjoying our great weather. The rain we got Monday was just wonderful! I love sitting with the windows open and listening to the rain. Since our air conditioner was down our windows were open, and the rain was so welcome! Mr. Mac came and had it going in no time, so thankful for that and for him!

Prayers are still needed for those in our church who are still in the hospital and others having treatments and healing. We serve a mighty God, and he knows all about what we are going through. Lets just keep all those in need, held up before Him in prayer.

Sunday morning Sis. Maxine’s message was from Romans 1:24-32. I was reminded of the times I go on a site online to maybe order something. You have to sometimes answer several questions to sign on your account, and it will say, “ I’m not a robot.” In her message she said, because we are not a robot, we have a free choice of what we choose to do. God will leave it up to us as to how we choose, may it be wrong or right. Sometimes we can make some real messes in our lives trying to fill that empty void we have inside of us, only to find it was only God who can fill that empty place we have. All the “things” we try to buy and get to fill that empty feeling won’t do, only God can fill it and make us feel that peace that passeth all understanding. I know I have been on that peace for a while, but it seems to be something that keeps coming to mind for me. I have been without God’s peace in my life, and it’s not a feeling I want to ever feel again. In the 28th verse, it speaks of God giving them over to a reprobate mind, because they did not retain God in their knowledge and continued to sin, and ignore God.

Sunday evening her message was from Mark 5: 25-36. Can you change when change matters the most? What if its a matter of life or death? We have heard it said, some people never change. This is not true. With the help of God, anyone can change. Here in the scripture this woman had an issue of blood for twelve years. What she must have gone through in those twelve years! But she heard Jesus was coming and she said if she could but just touch his garment. As she did, she felt the fountain of blood dry up and she felt in her body that she was healed of that plague! And Jesus immediately knew and asked, who touched my clothes? The woman was afraid and fell down before him and told all the truth to him. In verse 34, He said, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace and be whole of this plague. Healed by her faith. And to go in peace! Something she hadn’t had in twelve years. I know if this woman could have that peace and healing we too could today. We just have to have that faith and believe he can.

Please continue to pray for those in our church and community who stand in need of a special touch and healing from God. Sometimes we find ourselves in a place when we don’t have the words to pray that’s when the Holy Spirit pleads our case. He knows all the right words. Those who are fighting these battles may not have the strength to go before the Lord, that is when we all need to continue to lift them up before the Lord.

Sis. Maxine also spoke of the man that his four friends let him down through the roof to get to Jesus, cause they knew He could heal him. She said, we don’t have to carry the whole load, just “one corner.” In this scripture Jesus seen their faith, and told him, his sins be forgiven and healed him. We just need to carry our corner, not the whole load and believe, have faith, and not give up!

Everyone have a blessed week and enjoy all that God has for you this next week and all those to come.