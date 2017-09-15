Gentry Church

After opening the morning service with prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class, and realized that sometimes outward rituals do not necessarily ensure inward faith.

Special was by the children’s church.

Several attended the baptizing Sunday afternoon of Kim and Theresa Veverka.

Gentry will be having the third Friday night singing September 15th at 7 p.m. with snacks afterwards.

In coming weeks some from the church are facing surgeries in the hospital, Joie Welker, Narvil Tetrick and Gary Henning, so remember them in your prayers.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Luke, chapter 15. When we choose to get away from God, we spiritually are starving ourselves. God will always welcome you back in the family of God.

In our evening service, special song was by singers, Narvil Tetrick, Wanda Casady, Janice Young, Joie Welker and Wendell Deo.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was also from Luke, chapter 15. Some Christians are caught up with their service to the church, but don’t know or have a close relationship with their father, Jesus Christ. Our heavenly father wants us to ever be with Him.

Visiting us this last week was Vicki True from Independence, MO., daughter of Velda Miller. We attended the graveside service at Turkey Creek Cemetery for Velda (Vinson) Miller Thursday afternoon with Rev. Kevin Reich officiating.