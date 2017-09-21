Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was titled Well Pleasing To Him from II Corinthians 5:9-11 and 14-21 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Fern Cooper, Janice Cotrone, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Raymond Haden and Hunter and Annie Stewart. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Genesis 22:1-3 and 6-14. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Diane Strunk. We went back to the fellowship room and had good food then came back for our singing. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Marvin Loftin. Specials by Fern Cooper, Janice Cotrone, Marvin Loftin, Raymond and Naida Haden, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Sue Wright. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Naida Haden. We sang several songs and prayer was given by Lena Ingram. Specials by Raymond and Naida Haden, Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison.

Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Numbers 23:19-20. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Diane Strunk.