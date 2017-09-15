Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing and prayer was given. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent. Prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was Treasure In Clay Pots from II Corinthians 4:7 and 16-18, II Corinthians 5:1-8 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Sarah Maggard, Hunter Stewart and Fern Cooper.

Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Matthew 11:7-14. He prayed then read John 14:1-3. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Diane Strunks. We sang several songs and prayer was given by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, and Raymond Haden. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read James 4:14, Luke 12:17-21, Genesis 2:17-25, Genesis 3:6-10, Daniel 6:20-22, Ephesians 2:8, I John 3:2. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Vera Dixon.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday was Debbie Ritter, Lena and Terrill Ingram. Tuesday Karan Vinson and Debbie Ritter visited Elsie. Lena Ingram also visited on Wednesday. Noel Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram visited Elsie on Thursday. Debbie Ritter and Lena Ingram spent time with Elsie on Friday. Those visiting Sunday were Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena Ingram, Charla and Silas Heinlein.