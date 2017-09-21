Faith Rock Church

Matthew 24:14, “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all the nations; and then shall the end come.” One of the scriptures read by Bro. Nathan Rose, missionary going to Afghanistan with his wife and two daughters. They plan to be leaving in October. He told us there were no churches there and being Muslim there, he couldn’t go openly as a missionary. He told us there were approximately three billion people who had no access to the gospel. We as a Christian country need to be more concerned about those who haven’t heard the gospel preached.

Bro. Victor and Sis. Carol Murdy were with us Sunday evening to sing and preach. Our pastor, Jesse, isn’t able to be with us on Sunday nights. The Murdys have been such a blessing. Our pastor is with us Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Our Sunday nights are at 5 p.m. Bro. Murdy plans to start a series in Revelation starting next Sunday evening. If you enjoy the study of Revelations, we invite you to some good teaching.

Jerry and I went to the visitation for Margie Ingram last week. We’ve known Doug and Margie for many years and Margie will be missed so much by friends and family.

We want to wish our son-in-law, Wesley Wallace, a happy birthday which is the 20th. He drives a truck and won’t be home that day so hopefully he’ll read this and know we were thinking of him. We went to the school Sunday afternoon. Our granddaughter, Albany Wallace, was inducted to the National Honor Society. We were proud of her and the other seventeen who were honored. We were proud of our Ava football team last Friday night. That was their fifth win and hopefully they continue their winning streak. Our nine year old grandson, Sawyer, will be playing Tuesday night at Sparta. He’s going to love sports like his dad, Andrew, did.

There’s going to be two more Thursday Nights Music at the VFW hall for this year. They have been very good, the ones I went to.

The Oldfield Opry will be having their annual picnic or pig roast Sept. 30th. It begins at noon and the music will last to about 9 p.m. We usually try to go and always enjoy it.

If anyone needs transportation to church, you can call me at 683-3241.