Emil Hagberg Jr. legal

IN THE 44TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT COURT OF

DOUGLAS COUNTY,

MISSOURI

PROBATE DIVISION

In the Estate of: )

EMIL P. HAGBERG, JR. )

Deceased. )

Case No. 17DG-PR00045 )

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION GRANTED

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of EMIL P. HAGBERG, JR., Decedent:

On September 18, 2017, the following individual was appointed the personal representative of the estate of EMIL P. HAGBERG, JR., decedent, by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The personal representative’s business address and phone number is:

SHELIA MILLER, PO BOX 308, AVA, MO 65608. 417-683-3499

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

ATTORNEY DANIEL WADE, 100 WEST PUBLIC SQUARE, AVA, MO 65608 417-683-4117.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo, or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: June 15, 2017.

Date of first publication: September 21, 2017.

Kim Hathcock

Circuit Clerk

Kim Miller, Probate Clerk

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

09-21-01-4t