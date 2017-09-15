Dogwood Ramblings

Some very good news from here at the top of Dogwood Hill! Regina, daughter of Ron Boeddeker, had a 5 lb. 13 oz. baby girl on the 6th, way out in Oregon. Regina called me at 5:30 a.m. that morning of the 6th to tell me Raven Aurora had arrived, 3 weeks early and apparently in good health. Raven makes 12 great-grand babies for me.

An hour after this call came another to let me know that a surgery last week on another family member to remove a melanoma was successful according to biopsies. An hour later came another call to tell me a family member had arrived safely after a 13 hour road trek. So much good news!

A reliable source told me a bear cub had been hit by a vehicle near here. The driver of that vehicle took off, but the next vehicle stopped, picked up the cub as the mother watched from a distance, and took it to the zoo as apparently no local vets will take in any wild life. Where is Dr. Pol when you need him? That was a dangerous rescue, but the cub was as calm as a puppy dog. There has been an extremely large yellow dog up on this hill, obviously over 200 lbs. and most likely at least part Great Pyranees, and the owner has not been located. A kind gentleman stopped by on Friday to let us know a cow was out on AK road.

So do you watch the Incredible Dr. Pol? There is much to be learned from that program, but I can also comment a bit. Why don’t those farmers have their horses or cattle or whatever penned up before the vet arrives. Of course, with the cameras rolling perhaps it gives viewers a different view of farming and adds a bit of excitement to what is going on.

A couple of my friends are now going through testing, possibly cancer or some other nasty medical issue. I ask you to pray for all facing such as this as well as those suffering from hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, and other difficulties. It looks like 2017 will be a record year for disasters in this nation.