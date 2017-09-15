City of Ava legal

LEGAL NOTICE

The Ava Police Department will be accepting bids for the purchase of a 2018 SUV All-Wheel Drive Police Interceptor. Anyone interested in submitting a bid may contact the Ava Police Department at 417-683-2900 for bid information. All bids must be mailed to City of Ava P.O. Box 967 Ava, MO 65608 or submitted in person to City Hall located at 404 S. Jefferson. Bids will be opened at City Hall by 5:00 P.M. on September 22, 2017. The City of Ava reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

09-14-52-2t