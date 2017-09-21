Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Sister Norma read our devotions from John chapter 3, verses 16-21. We lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Ephesians chapter 1, verses 1-6.

Sister Susan taught the primary class from Ephesians chapter 6, verses 10-17.

We had many special songs for the Lord this morning. Sister Norma, Sister Susan, and Sister Sharon all sang praises to our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Matthew chapter 5, verses 14-16. “Ye are the light of the world.” These words are from Jesus as He was teaching the disciples. That lesson is very important for us today. Aren’t we His disciples? The light that Jesus has placed in us needs to shine out to all others. Does our light shine bright and steady? Does it light the pathway to our Savior? Or is our light dim and inconsistent? Do we only turn it on when it is convenient and everyone around us is shining? Or do we let it shine always in every situation, even if our light is the only one that can be seen? Is it a constant beacon in a dark and lost world? God has given us this light to shine before all men, so that they may see His glory, so that they may see the way to Him. “Let your light so shine before men.”

Our Sunday evening started with prayer. There were many special songs for our Lord. Brother Don brought God’s message from Proverbs 16:9. Let the Lord direct our steps. Proverbs 20:24. God has our day planned for us if we trust and follow Him. Jeremiah 10:23. It is not for us to direct our own steps. Jeremiah 29:11. God has an expected good end for us. Proverbs 16:1-3. Our ways may seem right to us, but the Lord’s ways are perfect. Commit thy ways to the Lord and your ways will be established.

God will not set us up for failure. He wants us to prosper in His will. Will we listen to Him? Will we let God direct our steps?