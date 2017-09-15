Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Then Sister Norma read our devotions from Philippians chapter 2, verses 8-11. Then we lifted our prayer requests to our Lord. Sister Linda taught our Sunday school class from Galatians chapter 6. “Brethren, if a man be overtaken in a fault, ye which are spiritual, restore such a one in the spirit of meekness, considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted.” A very good lesson for all of us.

There were many songs for our Lord this morning. Sister Norma, Sister Susan and Sister Linda all sang praises.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 83, “Keep not thou silence O’ God: hold not thy peace, and be not still, O’ God. For lo, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee have lift up the head.” We pray that God will stand against the evil in this world, but what are we doing? Are we standing against evil? Are we speaking out for God’s truth? The enemy is not silent. The enemy is not being still. Do we think that we can just stay out of the fight on some kind of neutral ground and God will take care of it all? There is no neutral ground. We either stand for God or against Him. Where do you stand?

We had a wonderful time of fellowship at our dinner after church today. It was a great time.

Our evening service started with prayer. There were testimonies and special songs. A great time of praise to our Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Revelations chapter 22, verses 1-10. “And he saith unto me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand.” Don’t be silent. Speak God’s word at all times. Don’t hide the truth. If we truly love others, and want to see souls saved, then we must speak God’s truth to all. Verse 7 says, “Behold I come quickly: blessed is he that keepeth the sayings of the prophecy of this book.” That is God’s own words. Time is short. Do not be silent.