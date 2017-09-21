Caney News

September 13 – Caney came together Wednesday evening to praise the Lord and study His word. Bro. Jim Lafferty took prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer. Bro. Jim read Isaiah 61:1-11. America used to be Bible believing nation. Now we are when it is convenient. One day every knee will bow and every mouth will praise the Lord. Good scripture was read. Thoughtful comments were made. Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson.

What a beautiful day to praise the Lord. Caney came together singing praises to start Sunday school. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone to service. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Help us remember the lost, sick, bereaved, unconcerned nation, military. The Lord is good to hear. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Psalm 92 for our devotion. God shows us His love. Let’s praise Him.

Praise and Worship hour began with testimonies from Vanessa Mills, Jim Lafferty and Jeff Shipley. We continued praising the Lord in song. Singing special music was Amy and Micah Blacketer, LeAnn Kinyon and Melissa Harmon. Bro. Jack Essary spoke this morning. He used scripture Hebrew 6:1-19, 10:23-25. Hold fast to the anchor of god. We have to live and do the work. It is not just to read and hear. Christ did the work for us. It was a good message. We were glad to have Mike Roberts with us today.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin took the service asking for prayer for him. His health seems to be failing. Bro. Jack Clemans led in prayer. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. We were so glad to have Bro. Jack Clemans and son, Greyson, with us. Testimonies were given by Jack Essary, Janice Lafferty, Jim Lafferty and Jack Clemans. Bro. Jack Essary spoke this evening. His scripture was Proverbs 13. Your children follow you teaching. Make it wise. Don’t be lazy in serving the Lord. Clean your heart every day. What you have here is worth nothing. Having a home in glory is the greatest riches. Leave a spiritual inheritance to your family. Work until Jesus comes. It was a thoughtful message.

Come worship with us.