Sept. 6 – On this beautifully cool evening Caney met. Bro. Jeff Shipley welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns – the lost, our nation, military, sick, bereaved, storms, fires. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Bro. Jeff Shipley taught tonight. He used scripture from Exodus 33:7-11, 29:43-45, II Chronicle 3:1-2, Genesis 22:1-2, II Samuel 24:19-25, Isaiah 6:1-4, I Kings 8:27, Acts 7:44, I Corinthians 3:14-17, Revelation 11:1-2 and Revelation 21:1-4. Jeff taught about the building of the temple and where it is going to be built. He talked about the importance of it and then he talked about how our bodies are a temple of God. God should and does live in us, but God will build the final temple in heaven for us. This was a very interesting study. Bro. Jeff is an excellent teacher. We are truly blessed to have him. We had a good discussion with testimonies and scriptures read. Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson. The youth said their favorite verse.

Come be with us Wednesday evening if your church doesn’t have services.

On this great day Caney met together singing praises. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. We have many concerns that the Lord can take care of. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Psalm 105:1-11 for our devotion. Do you think the Lord is trying to get our attention? We need to be ready to meet Him.

After Sunday school, we sang happy birthday to Hi Lambeth. We all agreed we hope we are able to get around as good as Hi at 91. God bless him.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Mike Blacketer, Jim Lafferty, Amy Blacketer, Melba Austin, Elsie Combs, Hi Lambeth, Janice Lafferty and Kelli Clemans. Service continued with congregational singing. Amy and Micah Blacketer, LeAnn Kinyon and Melissa Harmon all sang specials. Bro. Jack Essary spoke this morning. His scripture was Matthew 25:31-46, 18:1-7. Give without remembering God will bless you. Money, clothes, food are good things to give, but so is love, mercy, and forgiveness. What they that received it do with it determines if they are blessed. Are you telling others about Christ, the greatest gift? Make sure you are helping God’s little ones, no matter their age. Make sure the world sees Christ in you. It was a thought filled message. We were glad to have Roger and Kathleen Chaney with us. We hope you come back. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Bro. Jim Lafferty was the speaker this Sunday evening. His message was that our nation, just like the children of Israel, is a long way from God. Worshiping everything but God, doing evil in His sight, our nation, and we need to turn back to God. God can and will put us away from Him if we don’t follow Him. He loves us, but if we don’t follow him, we choose hell as our eternal home. It was a great message from the word of God.

Come worship with us, you will be welcome.