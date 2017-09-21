Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., Sept. 27 at Noblett Lake at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call: 417-679-2245. 1-1t

* * *

Dougherty Cousins Reunion (descendants of Ben and Ollie), Sat., Sept. 30, Ava Lion’s Club, potluck lunch at noon. Contact Brenda, 417-880-3369. 1-2t

* * *

Singing September 23, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Happy Home Church. Come join us for some good fellowship.

1-1t

* * *

Union Grove Church will have a dinner and singing, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. Pastor Gale Osburn. 1-1t

* * *

Clothing Giveaway, Friday, nine until noon, Ava Church of Christ, 707 Collins Ave. Lots of women’s, men’s, children’s clothing, home decor, curtains, bedding and much more. 1-1t

* * *