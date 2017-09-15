Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a obstacle course at the MFTHBA show grounds at 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 16 and trail ride on Wed., Sept. 20 at Hercules Wilderness at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call: 417-683-6046. 52-1t

* * *

Support the Handicapped DOCO Board Meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the sheltered workshop. Everyone welcome. 52-1t

* * *

Barnes Family Reunion, Saturday, Sept. 16. Potluck dinner at Marilyn and Jim’s house in Ava, MO at noon. 51-2t

* * *

Nelson Reunion at Mt. Olive Church, Sat., Sept. 16, begins at 10 a.m. Bring covered dish, lunch will be at noon. 51-2t

* * *

Third Sunday Night Singing at True Hope Church in Theodosia at 6 p.m.. Bring your music, instrument and a song from your heart. Refreshments will be served. 52-1t

* * *

The Fours School Reunion, First Baptist Church in Ava, Sept. 30. Drinks, plates and silverware provided, bring a dish and a friend. Doors open at 10 a.m. 51-2t

* * *