9-10-17. The service began with Pastor Cub reading the 126th Psalm. Wilma Hampton dismissed us to class time.

The adult class studied II Kings 4 and 5. Lee Hampton asked the blessings on the offering and Darrell collected the offering. Coins were given in the penny march used for helping children and families in need.

We really missed Clara during our congregational singing. She was home because of sickness.

We enjoyed having Keith and Charlotte Moore this morning. Keith did a great job as our Gideon speaker. God puts the right people in our lives when we need them, Isaiah 55:11.

Cub read verses from Hebrews and opened the altar with a closing hymn.

Remember Clara in prayer as you pray for all in need.

Ronnie dismissed in prayer.