Black Oak Church

“For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish,” Psalm 1:6.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 92 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Wyatt Wharton and wish him many more.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Tripp Caudill, Annabelle Johnson, Angel Caudill, Zoe Shull, Kaylee Caudill and Braden Lansdown gathered the coins for the penny march. They all do a great job.

Please help us pray for Pete and Helen Workman, Betty Satterfield, Lloyd Tate, Wanda Goss and family, Dara Strong and family, Dana and Ralph Brazeal, June Dodson, Lois Graham, Veda Bushong, Danny Bushong, Pastor David, Richard and Molly Potter and family, Zamber and John Little and family, Boyd Davis, Steven Johnson, Frank Johnson, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, bereaved, law enforcement, country and leaders, judges and lawyers, storm, flood and fire victims and each other.

We enjoyed special singing from Annabelle Johnson, Braden Lansdown, Theta Nokes, Tiffanee Satterfield and Dara Strong.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Hebrews 2:1-3.

Please join us for Bible study on Wednesdays at six.

We will have a birthday dinner this coming Sunday. Fried chicken will be furnished. Bring a side dish or dessert and join the fellowship.

On Oct. 1 we will be honoring our pastor in the morning service and that evening will have our hayride and weiner roast at 4:00.

Sunday evening began with singing. We enjoyed special singing from Ella Faye Mitchell and Theta Nokes.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Psalms 1:1-6 and Hosea 4. We need to hear the word and do what the word says. God will not let you down, but man will.

May God bless you all this week.