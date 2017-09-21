Norma Stillings and her friends, Betty Moore, Ida Mae Huse, and Caryl Feiler, attended the Annual Fall meeting of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Other School Personnel at Jefferson City, last Tuesday and Wednesday. Norma was the appointed delegate for the Delegate Assembly.

Alvin and Sharon Roberts visited with us at church, Sunday evening. They were representing the Bible Education and Missionary Service that provides Bibles to missionaries serving around the world. Missionaries need to be able to give Bibles to new converts so that they may learn how to observe all things that God has commanded. Alvin and Sharon attend Berean Baptist Church in Springfield.

Darlene Sorensen spent last week visiting with her parents, Don and Doris Taschner, in St. Louis. Don and Doris both have health issues. We have both of them on our prayer list.

As we go into fall season, the members of our church are looking forward to several up-coming events. There will be the Molasses Making out at Tony and Linda Stillings’ farm, a Pioneer Heritage Festival down at Chapel Grove, the Glade Top Trail Flaming Fall Revue, and many more community events. But one more thing that we look forward to each year here at Bethany Baptist Church is the Annual Mission Conference that is underway this week.

We always invite a missionary family. This year we have the Claud Slate Family. We have some special meetings with good music and preaching. We also do have some special meals and food fellowship. The reason that we have such a conference is to renew our enthusiasm for missions. Members who feel lead to do so will turn in a “Faith Promise” card indicating the amount that they plan to give to missions each week or month throughout the next year. They do not put their names on the cards, but this gives the deacons an idea of how much to budget for missions.

Churches not Mission Boards have the responsibility to carry out the Great Commission to go into the entire world with the gospel. Taking the gospel to everyone includes those who live near-by, as well those who live half a world away. Obedience in this area is a way of expressing our love for Jesus Christ. We are told to love God with our whole heart, but if we fail to reach out to a lost and dying world, we cannot claim to love God. Jesus healed the sick, gave sight to the blind, fed the hungry multitudes, etc., but most of all he showed his love by dying to pay for our sins on the cross. If we love him for saving us, we should tell others.