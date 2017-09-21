Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – Gary Richmond gained an interesting perspective while working with a snake handler in a zoo. Several men gathered to milk the venom of a King Cobra – an extremely dangerous task as the King Cobra has enough venom to kill one thousand adults. An entire roll of paper towels was pushed into the cobra’s open mouth which then promptly closed. Once the towels were saturated with the lethal venom and they were ready to release the snake, the curator gave an important warning: “More people are bitten trying to let go of snakes than when they grab them.” If the cobra was not released properly, it could turn and bite its captors. Many people claim to repent of sin, but they do not forsake it. That is like letting go of the cobra’s head but not its tail.

Elder Peter Eberhardt’s message Sabbath was entitled “The Two Sorrows.” There is a common theme throughout scripture, a reoccurring plea from the Father to His wayward children. This plea calls them to repent and return to Him.

Is this call of repentance a harsh message? Not at all! In fact, any rebuke or chastening God gives is in love. (Rev. 3:19) This love is extended to all sinners everywhere, kings and leaders too. And it is a good thing that God offers this repentance to us because there is no way that we can manufacture it on our own. We are told that there is no good thing in us. So, God sent Jesus to give us the gift of repentance. (See Acts 5:31)

But why the call to repentance? Why do we need to repent anyway? Acts 17:30 says, “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men everywhere to repent.” God is a righteous judge, and “…He hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness.” (verse 31).

One key ingredient of repentance can be found in 2 Corinthians 7:9, “Now I rejoice, not that ye were made sorry, but that ye sorrowed to repentance: for ye were made sorry after a godly manner.” So, there is godly sorrow and worldly sorrow. How do we know the difference?

Several characteristics of godly sorrow are mentioned in verse 11. In particular, the Apostle Paul lists carefulness, clearing of yourselves, and zeal. So, what does this mean? It is a carefulness to not fall back into the sins you once committed. It is a clearing away of the sources of temptation, and an earnest zeal to change the path of your feet.

This is a call to each one of us. How careful are we to not fall back into sin? What measures do we take to prevent ourselves from making the same mistakes over and over? It cannot be addressed with a passive attitude.

There are two reasons why we continue to fall into sin. It is either because we have placed ourselves in a situation where the temptation is too strong for us, or it is because we still want to partake in that sin. We can address the first reason by not putting ourselves in the way of temptation. And if we find ourselves still desiring the sin, we need to plead with God that He would grant us that godly sorrow, which leads unto repentance.

How do we receive godly sorrow? First we must realize how God views sin. “And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn.” (Zechariah 12:10) Do we understand what our sins did to Jesus? If sin was capable of separating God from His only Son, how objectionable must it be to Him?

What about worldly sorrow? What is it? How do we avoid having this type of sorrow? The clearest example is Judas. It was not until “he saw that he was condemned, [he] repented himself.” (Matthew 27:3-4) It was when it didn’t turn out how he wanted that he felt sorry for his actions. He was repentant of the consequences, but not of the sin. Judas was not converted. Satan entered into him (John 13:27), and took control. He caused Judas to ultimately kill himself. This is the result of worldly sorrow, and it isn’t where any of us want to end up. Sorrow for the bad results of our actions and not for the actions themselves constitutes worldly sorrow. Pharaoh, Balaam, Achan, and Esau all exhibited worldly sorrow. While godly sorrow leads to life, worldly sorrow ends in death.

We need to ask ourselves, “How does my sin affect God?” Instead of selfishly asking how our sin affects us. It is iniquity that separates us from God. (Isaiah 59:1-2) And if we know sin exists in our lives, God holds us responsible to surrender that sin to Him. (John 9:39-41) Let us repent of our unkind words, our stubbornness, our rejection of God’s Word. We are given the endless promise of the true forgiveness of God!

The Community Services Center located on the church property is here to be of assistance and gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!