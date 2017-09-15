Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – “If you donate bottles of water, diapers, clothing or any other materials to hurricane victims in Texas or Florida, your donation will likely pass through the hands of the Seventh Day Adventists before it gets to a storm victim. That’s because the Adventists, over several decades, have established a unique expertise in disaster “warehousing” collecting, logging, organizing and distributing relief supplies, in cooperation with government disaster response agencies.” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/09/10/hurricane-irma-faith-groups-provide-bulk-disaster-recovery-coordination-fema/651007001/

The above is the opening paragraph in an article in the 9/10/17 issue of USA Today about the importance of various faith-based groups that assist in disasters. Several groups were mentioned including Springfield based Convoy of Hope which specializes in feeding.

We need to continue to pray for and assist those suffering in the recent disasters here in the US and around the world. As with every disaster, monetary donations are critical and the most effective way you can provide support to those affected.

Your local Adventist Community Services Center is located on the church property and is open every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need. If you are interested in volunteering please contact us.

Pastor Terry Wolfe and the elders led us in a communion service Sabbath after a short message about the meaning of communion. We typically have foot washing and communion once a quarter although there are other special occasions also.

“The Lord’s Supper is a participation in the emblems of the body and blood of Jesus as an expression of faith in Him, our Lord and Saviour. In this experience of communion Christ is present to meet and strengthen His people. As we partake, we joyfully proclaim the Lord’s death until He comes again. Preparation for the Supper includes self-examination, repentance, and confession. The Master ordained the service of foot washing to signify renewed cleansing, to express a willingness to serve one another in Christ-like humility, and to unite our hearts in love. The communion service is open to all believing Christians.” Fundamental Beliefs, 15.

The above paragraph was taken from the book, Fundamental Beliefs, that briefly describes what Seventh-day Adventists believe. We uphold the central doctrines of Protestant Christianity: the Trinity, the incarnation, the virgin birth, the substitutionary atonement, justification by faith, creation, the second coming, the resurrection of the dead, and last judgment.

Seventh-day Adventists accept the Bible as the only source of our beliefs. We consider our movement to be the result of the Protestant conviction Sola Scriptura—the Bible as the only standard of faith and practice for Christians.

Currently, Adventists hold 28 fundamental beliefs that can be organized into six categories—the doctrines of God, man, salvation, the church, the Christian life and last day events. In each teaching, God is the architect, who in wisdom, grace and infinite love, is restoring a relationship with humanity that will last for eternity.

You can read a brief description of these 28 fundamental beliefs here https://www.adventist.org/en/beliefs/ If you would like to learn more please contact us.

We have begun an Adventurer Club (grades 1-4) and a Pathfinder Club (ages 10-15) that are similar to scouting clubs, but with a spiritual emphasis. Boys and girls in the community are invited to register for these clubs full of fun, education, and leadership skills. The current schedule is for two meetings per month. Please contact us for more information.

If we can be of assistance to you, please contact the church at 683-5713, or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org and follow us on Facebook!

May God bless and keep you!